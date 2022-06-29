Lions Baseball Plays in Second Summer Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions baseball team competed in their second summer exhibition style baseball game last Monday, June 20, 2022. This game was between the Lions and the McNairy County Bobcats baseball program. Scotts Hill was the host team, so McNairy County hit the road to travel to come play the Lions.

After the game was completed, Scotts Hill’s head coach Drake Thompson shared his thoughts on his team’s performance and his overall feelings of his team.

The biggest improvement from their first game to this exhibition was the consistency from the Lions pitching performances. Scotts Hill threw quite a few guys against McNairy like they did in their first game over Chester County. Every player the Lions put on the mound was able to fill the zone with strikes and got ahead in the count early and often.

Looking into how the coaching staff prepared their players for the second summer game, Thompson stated, “With it being that we had a game the previous Thursday and then coming into this game on Monday, our staff let the players have the weekend off. Coming into Monday, we simply took the…

For complete coverage, see the June 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

