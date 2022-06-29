Lexington Man Arrested on Federal Drug Charges

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 44-year-old Lexington man was taken into custody Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022, on a federal narcotic trafficking charge.

Joel Lynn Arnold of Lexington was arrested by the Lexington Police Department, FBI Agents, Jackson Police Department, Dyersburg Police Department, and officers with the Safe Streets Task Force.

The arrest occurred on West Church Street and officers transported Arnold to the Federal Court House for arraignment.

According to Lexington Police Department Captain, Jeff Middleton, the arrest was a result of a joint investigation with federal officers. The indictment was handed down recently by a federal grand jury.

