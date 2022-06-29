Lexington Brings Home Double the Crowns

Article Submitted-

Miss Lexington Lauren Dickson was crowned Miss Tennessee 2022 Saturday night at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Memphis.

Dickson, who works as a financial advisor, is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Union University. Dickson said she was excited to be able to reach more people with her social impact initiative, “Heart for the Hungry: Overcoming Food Insecurity.” “I’m very excited for the opportunity that Miss Tennessee allows me to have on a grander scale to serve all of Tennessee.”

Lauren was the Thursday Night Preliminary Talent Winner and Friday Night Preliminary Social Impact and On Stage Question Winner.

Miss Lexington’s Outstanding Teen Jane Marie Franks was crowned Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Saturday night at the Canon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis.

Jane Marie Franks is a 16 year old future graduate of Frank Hughes School from Clifton, TN. Her Social Impact Initiative is Operation Global Needs. Operation Global Needs, a project focused on packing shoeboxes full of hygiene items, toys, and school supplies for needy children around the globe while also informing children in Tennessee of the importance of community involvement.

Jane Marie was the Thursday Night Preliminary Talent Winner and Friday Night Preliminary On Stage Interview Winner.

First-year Directors for the Miss Lexington and Miss Henderson County scholarship Competition Kendra Grissom and Rachel Wade, along with Miss Lexington and Miss Henderson County's Outstanding Teen Local Director Audrey Staggs, are beyond proud of these ladies.

