Dice Run Raises Funds for Children’s Advocates

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Villain’s 5th annual Dice Run stopped in Henderson County, Saturday, June 25, raising money for CASA of Madison and Henderson Counties. Over $7,500 was raised during the event.

Part of the proceeds from the Dice Run, benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates organization. The group works to provide safe, permanent and nurturing homes for abused and neglected children, connecting them with trained volunteers who advocate for their future.

The Lexington Moose Lodge #2091 was one of their stops Saturday. The event started and ended at the Pine Ridge Club in…

For complete coverage, see the June 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

