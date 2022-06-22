State Waives Vehicle Registration Fee July 1, 2022

Article by Steve Corlew-

The State of Tennessee is waiving the state’s portion of the vehicle registration fee for Class A and Class B Motor vehicles beginning July 1, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

This means, Henderson Countians will now pay a $24.50 fee instead of $69.00, after July 1, 2022, according to Tasha Carver of the Henderson County Court Clerk office.

The savings will only apply once to a vehicle’s registration. If your tags expire on June 30, 2022, and you wait until July 1, 2022, to renew them, then you are still charged the full $69. You will see the saving when you renew the tags in 2023.

The savings will also apply to motorcycle tags. Class A covers motorcycles and autocycles, while Class B are passenger cars and motor homes.

“We want to make sure motorist are aware they will not pay this state registration fee when they renew their registration during the…

For complete coverage, see the June 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

