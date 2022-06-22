Mallard Receives Additional Sentence

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 56-year-old former minister and sports broadcaster pled guilty to an additional charge in Henderson County Circuit Court, June 10, 2022,

Kerry Lewis Mallard pled guilty to another count of sexual battery, according to court documents.

Judge Roy Morgan heard Mallard’s plea and asked him if he understood his rights. Mallard waived his rights to a trial and appeal, signing the acceptance of the guilty plea.

On February 11, 2022, Mallard was sentenced to 40 years to be served at 100 percent, on a count of continual sexual assault. He was also sentenced to 12 years at 85 percent on each of the 22 counts of…

