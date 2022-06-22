Lions Baseball Gets Work in Against Chester County

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the temperatures being very hot recently, that wasn’t stopping the Scotts Hill High School Lions baseball team from putting in the summer work. Last Thursday, June 17, 2022, the Lions baseball program welcomed the Chester County Eagles baseball team to Scotts Hill, Tennessee for an exhibition style summer ballgame. The Lions are now led by first time head coach Drake Thompson. This was a good time for the new coach to get a really good look at some of his players on the team and their capabilities. We had the chance to speak with Thompson after the exhibition scrimmage and collect some of his thoughts and comments in regard to the team’s performances.

Thompson shared, “Overall, I thought the team competed very well out there in the game. We were short a few guys during this scrimmage but that also allowed some of the new guys to step in and get some playing time and show their abilities for the coaching staff.”

The new staff in place, with Thompson leading the charge and his assistant coaches Jon Austin, Hunter Beecham, and Heisman Austin, they were wanting to try and implement a team strategy with this game. “With two new coaches on the field and even having new guys out there as well, we just kept preaching to the boys to attack earlier at the plate but hit your pitch. Make your at bat count as a positive to this team,” stated Thompson.

Speaking with the head coach about a player or players that stood out during the scrimmage, or if a specific player stepped up during the game, Thompson shared, “We thought the team did a very good job with themselves, but if I had a player come to mind, I would have to say Jackson Crider. Crider hit a walk-off double for our team. His performance was well contributed for the Lions.”

A mixture of pitching and fielding for the Lions was the strong performance coming from the exhibition style scrimmage game. Scotts Hill used a combination of around five pitchers in the game that threw a lot of strikes and had players that made plays in the field to go along with the…

