LHS Golf Team Members Announced for Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School golf teams, for the Tigers and Lady Tigers, were announced on June 3, 2022. There are new members, along with some golfers who had been on the team in previous years. We took a look into the new roster for both the Tigers and Lady Tigers teams for the new season ahead. There is quite the participation and interest in the game of golf moving forward as you can see in the expanded rosters.

For the Tigers golf team, members include Tristan French, Jack Taylor, Knox Franklin, Joel Renfroe, Bradley Scott, Noah Williams, Alex Stone, Zach Hudgens, John Paul Jeter, Nathan Roach, Mason Moling, and Cody Fronabarger.

Looking at the Lady Tigers roster for the new season, teammates who made the team are Sadie Todd, Emma Stone, Raegan Stone, Olivia Pyburn, Elli O’Conner, and Liberty Yeager.

The LHS golf teams recently helped out at the FCA Golf Tournament, on Monday, June 6, 2022, as well. Some team members were on the grounds to help with things and helped where needed. Not all members of each program were available as prior plans were scheduled, but it was good to see the program giving back in a capacity that helped others.

For this and other interesting articles, see the June 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

