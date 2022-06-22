E-911 Utilizes RapidSOS Aid Callers In An Emergency

Article by Steve Corlew-

For emergency responders, information and data can mean the difference between life and death. Since its implementation in the United States in 1968, the 911 system has become more sophisticated and informative to first responders.

According to Pam Tolley, the Director of Henderson County’s E911 system, another service, RapidSOS, can provide even more valuable information from the caller.

RapidSOS is a free service that is separate from 911. It provides key medical and personal information that is needed in an emergency, and it is a nationwide service, Tolley added.

The service is partnering with many agencies across the county. To take advantage of this enhanced service register at www.emergencyprofile.org. You can create a free emergency health profile that would help emergency responders. The information is only shared with public safety personnel during an active 911 call, according to Tolley.

The system is also secure, added Tolley.

For example, if you have a heart condition, diabetes or any other medical condition, first responders would know even if you were unable to communicate with them directly. The information you provide automatically shows up on the 911 dispatchers screen as soon as 911 is called. Dispatchers also see a precise location of the phone used to make the…

