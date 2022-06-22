City Truck Was Quickly Recovered After Theft

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Lexington man is facing several charges related to the theft of a city truck from the water treatment plant.

Charles K. Irish, 43, of Lexington was arrested and charged with theft over $10,000, aggravated burglary, public intoxication, assault, criminal trespass, and two counts of vandalism, on June 19, 2022, according to Lexington Police Captain, Jeff Middleton.

The 2012 Ford F-150 was parked behind a fence at the water treatment plant on West Church Street. The truck was recovered, Captain Middleton stated.

The aggravated burglary charge came after Irish allegedly broke into a residence in Lexington, Middleton said.

For this and other interesting articles, see the June 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

