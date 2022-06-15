Summer Workout Program Underway for LHS Football

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers football team has been participating in their summer workout program looking to become the very best version of themselves that the team can possibly be. It takes hard work and dedication throughout the full year, not just practicing during the season. This team is already putting in the work towards a successful 2022 football season.

In speaking with the head coach of the Lexington High School Tigers football team, Hollingsworth stated, “Summer workouts have been going great. We have roughly 90 to 95 players in our program. Football, dance, and cheer have been preparing hard for the upcoming season.

He mentioned some of the strengths his team has coming into this season. “The biggest strength that we have observed as a staff is experience. We are returning several key players and have several team members that are battling for spots,” shared Hollingsworth.

In implementing things for the team to work on throughout the summer workout program, the main focus of the coaching staff has been to push a high energy level for four quarters, throughout the entire game.

With the team trying to become in better shape for a successful season, the head coach, along with the assistant coaches for the Big Red Tigers, look to build high character, a be for one another mindset, and…

