Lexington, Henderson County Send Four to Compete in Miss Tennessee

Four young ladies will represent Lexington and Henderson County in the upcoming Miss Tennessee scholarship pageant, June 23-25, 2022 in Memphis.

Friends and families greeted and celebrated the young ladies, Sunday during a reception at Jamie’s Café hosted by Rachel Wade and Kendra Grissom, the directors of the local pageants.

Lauren Dickson of Perry County was crowned Miss Lexington and Maddie Vernon of Trenton won the Miss Henderson County title in January. Avery Pace of Lexington was named Miss Henderson County Outstanding Teen and Jane Marie Franks was crowned Miss Lexington Outstanding Teen.

According to local pageant director Rachael Wade, 36 contestants will compete in the Miss Tennessee Pageant while 20 will compete in the teen category. The Miss Tennessee pageant will be held at the…

