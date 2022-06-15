Lexington City Schools Approve 2022-2023 Budget

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington City School Board approve the 2022-23 budget Tuesday night, June 8, 2022 without any increase in funding from Lexington City government.

The $8,057,324 budget was approved on a 6-0 vote with board member Carl Cooley absent. The board also approved the 2022-23 salary schedule on a 6-0 vote.

According to Director of Schools, Cindy Olive, the budget is funded in part with $1,062,000 from the Lexington City Board. That funding amount has not changed over the years.

Included in this year’s budget is a $2,500 pay increase for the system’s professional staff and an increase in the minimum pay for…

For the complete article, see the June 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!