Lady Tigers Volleyball Hitting Summer Schedule Fiercely

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team started their summer workout program at the beginning of this month. The team members had their first summer workout on Monday, June 6, 2022, and that schedule will run up until the start of the season. There will be camps and a play day that will be incorporated into that time as well.

This year’s team will look a little different, but the Lady Tigers still have the drive and desire to be the best volleyball team in West Tennessee and ultimately the state. The young ladies are already coming into form and look to become even better with the summer workout schedule ahead of them.

In speaking with head coach Brad Barger, I asked what the strengths of this year’s team will be? He stated, “We will absolutely miss our gradating seniors from last year, but we will build this season around experience. We have two returning seniors, including two All-State volleyball seniors in Kylie Atchison and Ellie Smith which both have state tournament experience. Also, junior Emmy Corbitt will be a big part of this year’s team as she will lead the charge defensively. All three members are excited about this season, and they all bring leadership and experience.”

The team has 11 returning players overall at this point and then the Lady Tigers added seven new players. Of those players, six are freshmen and the team added a sophomore player as well. The impact is seen by the coaching staff already by…

For the complete article, see the June 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!