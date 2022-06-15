Frances Hensley Animal Shelter Holds Annual Event

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Frances Hensley Animal Shelter held its annual Mutt Strut and Pawpalooza at Beech Lake, Saturday June 11, 2022. The event is the largest fundraiser for the year for the shelter, according to director Brandy Dennison.

Local humane society president Jennifer Schbibe said they are hoping this years’ event would be the biggest. “This is a major fundraiser,” Schbibe said. “It is our biggest event. We have a lot of…

For the complete article, see the June 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

