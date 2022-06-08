Tennessee Education Commissioner Visits Westover

Article by Steve Corlew-

State Education Commissioner, Penny Schwinn, visited Westover School, Friday June 3, 2022, as part of the Accelerating TN 2022 Tour.

The stop was part of the tour which spanned 50 school districts over the course of three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities.

According to Casey McDaniel, the District Academic Coach for Henderson County Schools, there are three locations that are funded by the summer learning camp grant: Beaver Elementary School, Scotts Hill Elementary, and Westover Elementary.

“Each site focuses on accelerating academics in reading, math and STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, math).” McDaniel noted, “Students attend daily for…

For the complete story, see the June 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

