Outdoor Reflections

Article Submitted by Holly Overman-

On such a calm and beautiful evening in Henderson County, my soul needed to savor the scenery. Since my youngest was napping after playing hard outside, that meant I could have some downtime. After shooting my bow to get it ready for a new season, I sat down on the porch to breathe in the country air. I sat there reflecting on life and the many blessings God gave us. At some point a thought hit me, “You can shoot a target all day long, but are you really hitting your mark? Could you even be missing the target at times?”

The fact is, we’re all human and have bad days. We tend to make mistakes whether we admit it or not. One thing to keep in mind is to not get discouraged and don’t lose hope. That’s something I’ve managed to learn over time.

If you are missing your mark, what can you change to aim better? Is your focus off any? Does your sight need adjusting? Where are you anchored at? Do you have a weakness that needs improving? Are you even properly equipped? The slightest movement might affect your shot as well.

This could even be reflected toward life in the same way. For example, what are you aiming for? What changes could you make to…

