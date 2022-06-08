Grand Jury Hands Down 66 True Bills of Indictment

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Friday, June 3, 2022, and handed down 66 true bills of indictment. This number also included 10 sealed indictments. There were also 3 no billed indictments:

• Lennie O. Anderson, Jr., Possession of Schedule I – Heroine, Possession of Schedule II – Fentanyl, Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License, Speeding, Violation Seat Belt Law – 1st Offense, Violation of Window Tint Law, Violation of Registration Law, Violation of Financial Responsibility Law

• Wilton A. Cross, Theft Over $2,500

• Da-Juan Ty-Jec Williams, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sale or Deliver .5 Grams or More (two counts), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sale or Deliver (two counts)

•Emily Anna Northrop, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sale or Deliver .5 Grams or More (two counts), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sale or Deliver (two counts)

•Sheena Marie Edwards, Aggravated Burglary, Theft Under $1,000

•Eli L. Garner, Aggravated Assault (two counts), Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment with Weapon

•Jenny (Mayfield) Gordon, Filing a False Police Report, Theft Over $1,000

•Rondarious Mangium, Driving on Revoked License, Driving on Revoked – 2nd Offense

•Rondarious Mangium, Theft Under $1,000 (six counts), Violation of Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act (over $2,500)

•Christopher Sillivan, Aggravated Burglary, Theft Under $1,000

•Sadgy Sagulian, Aggravated Sexual Battery

•Matthew Wireman, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent (two counts), Driving on Canceled / Suspended / Revoked License

•Christopher Riley, Statutory Rape

Micheal Wayne Douglas, Possession Schedule II – Fentanyl with Intent to Sell and/or Deliver (two counts), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sale or Deliver Greater than 10 pounds (two counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm while…

For the complete story, see the June 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!