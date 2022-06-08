Gracy Moling Signs LOI with Jackson State

Article by Blake Franklin-

Before the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team was crowned State Champions, a member of the program had a very special day celebrated on her behalf. Gracy Moling, who signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career with Jackson State, was surrounded by many supporters, family members, friends, and coaches, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She had a dream become a reality that day as she inked her name across the line to continue her softball career after high school. Little did she know, the excitement would continue on as the season progressed and she ultimately became a state champion.

Moling, who was a four-year member of the Lexington High School softball program, was recruited as an outfielder by the Lady Green Jays. She also played the outfield for the Lady Tigers during her high school career as well.

Coach Blake Burke shared a few words about the presence of having Moling on his team and in his program. “Gracy has a heart of gold and loves her teammates and the Lexington Softball program more than she does herself. It takes kids like Gracy to build a…

