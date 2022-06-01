Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads Holds Memorial Day Service

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads held their Memorial Day service on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Cemetery Director, Eddie Long, gave the welcoming address, with Chaplain Spurgeon Smith offering the invocation. The Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads conducted the posting of the colors while Casey Manner and Eddie Long sang the National Anthem. The pledge was conducted by Cemetery Support Committee Chairman James Lindsey.

Director Long then introduced the guest speaker, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Joseph Lane. Lt. Col. Lane is a licensed Funeral Director and Certified Crematory Operator at Arrington Funeral Home. He graduated from Henderson State University with a degree in…

