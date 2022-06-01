LHS Softball Claims State Championship

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball program took care of business in their first three games of the 2022 TSSAA Spring Fling Softball State Tournament. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, the Lady Tigers would have one of their biggest times of the season. Lexington was sitting in the championship game undefeated in the tournament and had to be beaten twice. The Lady Tigers wouldn’t let anything come between them and their final goal, a state championship. Lexington took on Gibbs for the chance to hoist the plaque and the team relished in the opportunity. Lexington defeated Gibbs to win the 3A Girls’ Softball State Championship.

This was the first time that Lexington had won a state championship in softball since 2013. Many of the players on that team were present to watch this year’s Lady Tigers squad accomplish the exact same feat.

In this low scoring game for each team, it would come down to which team wanted it the most. Lexington was not to be outdone in their chance to prove their worth. Lexington jumped out to an early lead with one run in the top of the first inning. Both teams went scoreless until Gibbs posted a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game. A scoreless sixth inning by each team set up Lexington to add some fireworks in the top of the seventh inning. That is just what occurred when Marley Maness hit a solo homerun to give Lexington the lead, 2-1, and a chance to close things out in the bottom half of the last inning. Having runners on second and third with two outs, Lexington would make the final out of the game and hold Gibbs scoreless to win the state title.

The ace of the pitching staff for Lexington, Cadey McDaniel, got the nod to start the game for the Lady Tigers. McDaniel lasted the full seven innings and allowed four hits. She gave up a run and struck out three batters. The win would be credited to McDaniel. This would be her final win of her high school career and it resulted in her team being crowned champions.

Lexington would collect four hits in the game. Kennedy Brown, Kyrsten Brown, Shay Hollingsworth, and Marley Maness would each finish 1 for 3 in the game for the Lady Tigers. Maness collected an RBI with her homerun. Kylie Waldrep would also…

