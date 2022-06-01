Lady Tigers Softball Secures Spot in Championship Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

After winning their first two games of the TSSAA Spring Fling State Softball tournament, Lexington was met with inclement weather in Middle Tennessee that pushed their next game back until Friday, May 27, 2022. This game would pit the Lady Tigers with a very familiar opponent to them from this season. Hardin County would be the team the Lady Tigers faced, with a win securing Lexington a spot in the championship game. Lexington would take care of business, as they have all season, and put away Hardin County by a final score of 10-2.

This win marked the chance for the Lexington High School softball team an opportunity to play for a state championship. This would be the third consecutive time that Lexington had appeared in the championship game of the Spring Fling Tournament.

The contest started with Hardin County posting two runs in the top of the first inning before Lexington took the lead in the bottom half of the first inning with three runs of their own. The Lady Tigers held Hardin County scoreless the rest of the game. Lexington would score another run in the bottom of the second inning, as well. Then…

For the complete story, see the June 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!