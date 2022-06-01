Comptroller Congratulates Henderson County on Zero Finding Audit

Release-

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower is pleased to announce a significant accomplishment by Henderson County and eleven other Tennessee counties.

These counties, which are audited by the Comptroller’s Division of Local Government Audit, have each received a clean audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

The other eleven counties are Blount, Coffee, Cumberland, Gibson, Giles, Hamblen, Lauderdale, Loudon, Marion, Roane, and…

