Board of Education Approves New Grading System, Sports Facilities Improvements

Article by Brooke James-

The Henderson County Board of Education met on Thursday, May 26, for the regularly scheduled meeting at the central board office. Board member present were Tommy Gordon, Dennis Ray McDaniel, Jeff Camper, Bobby Harrington, and Daniel Lewis, along with Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson.

Chairman Tommy Gordon called the meeting to order at 6:00 P.M., followed by a prayer from Mr. Lewis and the pledge.

The consent and regular agenda were approved by Bobby Harrington, seconded by Jeff Camper and motion carried by all.

Under new business the board approved an amended board policy grading system. State Legislature passed a law this year, stating a uniform grading policy for all 9-12 students across the state. According to the policy, using the uniform grading system, students’ grades shall be reported for the purposes of application for post-secondary financial assistance administered by the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation. Subject-area grades shall be expressed by the following letters with their corresponding percentage range: A (90-100); B(80-89); C (70-79); D (60-69) and F (0-59). The policy was adopted for K-8 as well. The motion to approve was made by Mr. Camper, seconded by Mr. McDaniel, and approved by all.

A request by Mayor Bray to see if the board was interested in selling the property next to the board of education office to the county. All board members agreed the board was not interested in selling the property to the county at this time.

Director Wilkinson said he’d been approached by several citizens regarding spending on improvement to sports facilities versus school resource officers (SRO). Mr. Wilkinson reported there are currently five SROs funded through either the county or grants. According to Mr. Wilkinson, SRO grants may only be applied for by law enforcement and that the board office had sent letters of intent to help in applying for additional grants for SROs. Mr. Wilkinson also reported Senator Page Walley had been in direct contact with…

For the complete story, see the June 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!