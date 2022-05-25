West Tennessee City and County Mayors Collaborate, Request Representative for Blue Oval City

Release-

In a joint announcement on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Southwest Tennessee Development District, the West Tennessee City Mayors Association and the West Tennessee County Mayors Association announced that each body had separately voted to request an appointee to serve as a local government representative to attend Blue Oval City meetings, announcements, and events. Both organizations selected SWTDD Executive Director Joe W. Barker for this pro-active position to help better prepare the rural cities and counties for the opportunities and challenges that will come with Blue Oval City.

“The city mayors collectively recognize the importance of taking steps now to prepare our communities to share in the regional benefits of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said City of Henderson Mayor Bobby King, who made the motion to request adding a local government liaison for Blue Oval City to the West Tennessee City Mayors…

For the complete article, see the May 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!