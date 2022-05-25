Lady Tigers Punch Ticket To Class 3A State Tourney

Article by Blake Franklin-

Lexington would play in front of a sold-out crowd, with their home bleachers at full capacity and even people gathering along the fences and beyond the outfield wall, as the Lady Tigers hosted Creek Wood for their chance to return to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to compete in the state tournament. In a game that a big portion of Lexington’s starters and team were dealing with a stomach bug, this thrilling game saw the Lady Tigers come out on top at the end and take their position to compete for a state championship this week. The Lady Tigers beat Creek Wood by a final score of 4-2.

The last time the Lady Tigers won a state championship was in 2013. Lexington, which is led by head coach Blake Burke, is looking for their first state title in nine years. The Lady Tigers have been to the state tournament in seven out of the last ten years, according to their head coach and came in the runner-up position last season. Lexington has unfinished business to take care of and this team is as strong as the Lady Tigers have been in quite some time.

So, the LHS softball program has a very good chance of making the run to the title game and overcoming last season to hoist the state title plaque, on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The Lady Tigers took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning with one run scored. Lexington added two more runs in the bottom of the third inning, as well. Creek Wood was held scoreless in the game until the top of the sixth inning when they plated two runs of their own. The Lady Tigers added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning and…