Lady Lions Basketball Team Receives Awards

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team was honored and treated to a catered meal by the Town of Scotts Hill, according to the coaching staff.

The coaching staff also presented awards and plaques to the entire team, as well as recognized personal achievements by individuals on the team last year with their very own personal plaques.

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team was also presented a State Joint Resolution Number 1488 by Senator Page Walley and Tennessee State Representative Kirk Haston that honor and commended the members and coaches of the Scotts Hill High School girls’ basketball team and cheer team upon a highly successful 2021-2022 season.

Coaches then presented the individual awards to those members who were selected as top achievers in each category. Those players included: Mallory Puckett – Best Field Goal Percentage, Jaden Scates – Best Free Throw Percentage, Julie Hampton – Best Three-Point Shooter, Heather Bartholomew – Best Defensive Player, Jaden…

