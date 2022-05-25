City Board Approves Bid for Water Filter Plant, Hears Speeding Complaints from Concerned Citizens on Old Huntingdon Road

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met on Monday evening, May 23, 2022, in their regular voting session. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said that there would be a special called meeting on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. for the first reading of the budget.

On the consent agenda, the following were approved: the first reading on an ordinance amending the official zoning map to zone the annexed property for the Timberlake Industrial Site water tower as M-2 (Heavy Industrial); pension plan amendments on the benefit plan and contribution plans; transfer of property to the Industrial Development Board for $106,242.00; and write-offs on gas, water, waste water, and garbage uncollectible accounts in the amount of $8,013.49.

Under new business, the board discussed the procurement process for a Waste Water Department dump truck. The board waived a formal procurement process, as the vehicles are selling faster than the bid process. The costs will not exceed $160,000.00. They also approved the bid for the…

For the complete article, see the May 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!