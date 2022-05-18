Scotts Hill Lions Soccer Crowned District Champions

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions soccer team traveled to Loretto High School on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, to compete for the district championship. After a hard-fought match by the team, the Lions were crowned district champions with a 2-1 victory over Loretto, who was the number one seeded team in the District 11 tournament. According to sources, the last time the Lions soccer team competed for a district championship was in 2019, in which the team placed runner-up in the district tournament that season.

This was the third meeting between the Lions and Loretto Mustangs, with Loretto coming out with wins in the prior matches. Scotts Hill used that as motivation to leave everything on the field that night and did exactly that. The Lions and Mustangs engaged in an…

