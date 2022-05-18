LMS Students Enjoy Water Safety Class at Beech Lake

Article by W. Clay Crook-

BRWDA Director Keith Wysiadlowski welcomed a group of students from Lexington Middle School on Friday, May 13, 2022, to the annual water safety training event at Beech Lake.

He introduced West Tennessee Dive, Rescue, and Recovery Captain J. D. Dunkle and WTDRR Training Director Beth Gilliam, who would be conducting the training for the day.

He also introduced Henderson County Mayor Elect Robbie McCready, who told the students how much he enjoyed the water, and water sports, but that to always be careful and safety minded participating in water events, or even just casual…

