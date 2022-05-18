LMS Minutemen Football Hosts DCMS Panthers

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Middle School Minutemen football team went back to work on March 1, 2022, after an undefeated 2021 season. The team lost a great group of 8th graders and was looking to regroup with a talented group of individuals that is coming up. Lexington Middle has a few returning starters on both sides of the ball and the head coach believes his team will be very competitive this upcoming fall. LMS has a few holes to fill on the offensive and defensive lines. During the last couple months, the Minutemen have had guys step up to fill those holes and the coaches and staff feel comfortable with the progress that was made.

Lexington Middle School scrimmaged Decatur County Middle School on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Caywood Elementary. The LMS defense looked strong as Decatur County Middle School struggled to move the football down the field. Austin Evans and Trevyn Fowler anchored the defensive line and Brady McEarl made great plays from the middle linebacker spot. Fowler Newsom also intercepted a Decatur County pass on the first possession that the Panthers possessed the ball. The strong defense did not allow the Panthers to reach the endzone during the entire scrimmage game.

The Minutemen offense got rolling quick with a long touchdown run by Cameron Smith on the second play from scrimmage. Elye Pearson also found the endzone on…

