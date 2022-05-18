LHS Tigers Baseball Defeat Bobcats

Article by Blake Franklin-

Lexington High School Tigers baseball looked to keep the season going and their hopes alive on Monday evening, May 9, 2022, as the team traveled to Hardin County to take on the McNairy County Bobcats. The Tigers were well aware of the situation at hand and gave great effort in the contest against McNairy County. Lexington grabbed the lead late in the game and went on to secure the victory by a final score of 4-2.

McNairy County would take an early lead in this contest with one run scored in the bottom of the first inning. Neither team would plate any runs in the second through the fourth inning. Then, Lexington tied things up in the top of the fifth inning with a run of their own. The Bobcats answered quickly and retook the lead with a run recorded in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Tigers weren’t done just yet and plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning that catapulted the team to the victory. Neither team would score again in the game and Lexington took the win.

Three Tigers led the way at the plate for the team in the game. Owen Foster, Jack Taylor, and Noah Wood each finished 2 for 4 for the Tigers. All three players recorded two singles a piece, with Taylor collecting two RBIs in the game. Hunter Reeves finished 1 for 2 with a single. Patton Meyer, Harley Allen, and…

