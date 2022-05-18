LHS Softball Wins District Championship

Article by Blake Franklin-

After easing their way through the first two games of the district tournament, which resulted in Lexington taking a spot in the district championship game, the Lady Tigers just needed to know who their opponent would be. With games by other schools being played out in the tournament, Lexington found out it would be the host team who they would take on in the championship.

The Lady Tigers welcomed the challenge and faced off against Hardin County on Thursday evening, May 12, to try and win another district championship plaque to add to their already impressive trophy case. The Lady Tigers set the tone early and let everyone know who the crown jewel of the tournament was this year. Hardin County was no match for Lexington on the day, as the Lady Tigers rolled to win the game and claim the 2022 district championship. The final score of the five-inning game was 10-0.

Lexington did not allow their opponent a chance to score any runs in the game and only gave up four hits the entire game. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Lexington did not score in the third or fourth innings but put the game away in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Lady Tigers scored three runs to finish the contest and take the win.

Marley Maness led the team going 3 for 3 in this contest. She also recorded an RBI in the game. Kennedy Brown followed her, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI also. Mykenzi Duke was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Jadyn Yarbro and Kyrsten Brown each were 1 for 4. Brown recorded an RBI. Kylie Waldrep and Shay Hollingsworth each went 1 for 4 in the victory. Hollingsworth had…

