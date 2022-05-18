Lady Lions Softball Blow Out Bolivar Central

Article by Blake Franklin-

Scotts Hill came into their softball game on Monday, May 9, with one goal in mind, a win. The Lady Lions knew the season was at stake and the team let their supporters and the crowd know that Scotts Hill wasn’t ready to be done yet. The Lady Lions started the game hot and did not relinquish the fire inside them. Scotts Hill took care of business and rolled in the game with a big victory over Bolivar Central. Scotts Hill won the game by a final score of 9-2.

The Lady Lions didn’t waste any time in getting things started in this game. Scotts Hill scored three runs in both the top of the first and second innings. Bolivar would score one run in the bottom of the third inning before the Lady Lions added another run of their own in the top of the fourth inning. Scotts Hill added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning and allowed Bolivar to plate one run in the bottom of the seventh inning before claiming the victory.

Scotts Hill turned to one of their horses on the team as the Lady Lions started Karley Bedwell in the circle. Bedwell tossed a complete game, seven innings pitched, and allowed two runs on five hits. She walked six batters she faced but struck out four Bolivar players as well. Bedwell took the…

For complete coverage, see the May 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!