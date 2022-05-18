County Commission Meets for ARP Funding Requests and Regular Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met on Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022. The first hour was devoted to hearing requests from each of the department heads on non-reoccurring items that might be funded through the American Recovery Program (ARP) funds of $5.4 million. Up to $500,000.00 has been reserved for the broadband extension project.

Leigh Milam, Chancery Court Clerk, requested equipment to include computers, monitors, scanners and credit card machines. This equipment is required per the 26th Chancery Judicial District for e-filing. This has to be completed by July 1, 2023. Equipment is 8 months out at this point. We do not have a dollar amount yet. Clerk Milam is also asking for a salary increase for a 6-year employee who is paid $10,000.00 per year less than new hires in comparable county court system with similar work loads and requirements.

Steve Vineyard, Highway Supervisor, provided a list of roads needing repaving. Asking for funds to pave 20 miles of roads. Estimate is over $2 million. He also asked for funds for two new tractors due to having…

