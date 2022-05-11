Use Caution on Eastbound Lanes of West Church Street

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The sidewalk project from Sonic to Fast Pace has one of the eastbound lanes of West Church Street blocked during construction.

The road begins to narrow just beyond Walmart, and becomes one lane at the intersection of West Church Street and North Main Street. Traffic at peak times can be backed up past Fred Odle Drive.

The construction zone is active from 8:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, but traffic…

For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!