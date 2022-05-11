Steve Hinson Memorial Scholarship Recipient Winner Announced

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022, family member of the late Steve Hinson met on the ground of Pine Tree Country Club to present the 1st Annual Steve Hinson Memorial Scholarship to the recipient winner of this year’s award. The afternoon was filled with many smiles from both families, along with a few happy tears in knowing that Steve would have been so proud to see his legacy live on in the lives of so many.

Requirements for the scholarship are that the recipient be a member of Pine Tree Country Club and also be a member of the Lexington High School golf team, that will be pursuing higher education on the college level.

This year’s scholarship recipient of the very first ever Steve Hinson Memorial Scholarship went to Avery Stone. She is a three-year member of the Lexington High School golf team and is the daughter of David and Vanessa Stone.

Carolyn Hinson, the widow of the late Steve Hinson, along with his brother Jack Hinson, presented to award to Avery that Friday afternoon. Carolyn stated, “Steve would have just been so very proud of Avery’s accomplishment. He also believed in supporting young adults with the love of golf and that Steve would help anyone wanting to play the game.”

Jack followed that up with, “We just want to thank the members of Pine Tree Country Club, along with members of the community, in support of this scholarship. It means so much to our family. This is a great young lady, who comes from an…

For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

