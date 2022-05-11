SHHS Lions Soccer to Play For District Championship

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions soccer team played for the district championship in Loretto, Tennessee on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The match began at 6:00 p.m. This team has overcome so many obstacles on their journey to a potentially record making season.

Some may remember right after the jamboree earlier this spring, several of our Lions soccer players, along with one of our female players, were involved in a horrible accident that led to two of their starters to begin a journey of recovery. Those players missed several games early on in the season due to the recovery process, including one player requiring facial surgery, and their female passenger, a player on the Lady Lions soccer team, having extensive back surgery. She has made an amazing recovery thus far, and even made it to a few games as of recent to assist in keeping statistics for the Lions soccer games.

This team has persevered and overcome obstacles along the way. These men have learned, listened, and worked together. The teammates have formed…

For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

