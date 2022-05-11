Scotts Hill Lions Claim Late Lead to Defeat Riverside

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions baseball team was in action on Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022. This was the Lions first game of the district tournament, which is being played at Adamsville High School, and saw the team pitted against the Riverside Panthers baseball program. This contest drew plenty of excitement as Scotts Hill took the lead late in the game on a grand slam by Kyle Carter that secured the win for the Lions over the Panthers. The final score was 16-7, in favor of Scotts Hill.

Scotts Hill started out very hot in this game. The Lions plated five runs in the top of the first inning to start the game. Riverside would come back and score one run in the bottom of the first inning. Scotts Hill then recorded two more runs in the top of the second inning. Neither team would score until Riverside posted five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to go along with a single run in the bottom of the fifth inning. From then on, it would be all Scotts Hill. The Lions added five runs in the top of the sixth inning and another four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Riverside wasn’t able to score anymore runs and the Lions took the win.

At the plate, Scotts Hill was led by Jackson Crider, who went 2 for 2 in the win. Crider recorded two singles and collected four RBIs. Joe Romines was 2 for 3 with a single and a double. Ripken Clenny finished 2 for 4, with two singles. Myles Maness, Colton Bailey, and Kyle Carter were all…

For the complete story, see the May 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

