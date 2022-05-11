McDaniel Signs with Dyersburg State

Article by Blake Franklin-

Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Tuesday, May 3, 2022. This time the lifelong dream of Cadey McDaniel was the one that became a reality. Cadey was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she leaned in and put the ink of the line that secured her commitment and scholarship offered by Dyersburg State Community College. McDaniel’s signing is just another piece of the puzzle to a program that has been dealing out college athletes for some time now.

In getting to ask Cadey a few questions, and her responses she sent back to me, it became a pleasure in writing this article about her amazing accomplishment with her signing and looking back on a successful high school softball career.

Getting started, Cadey was asked about what it meant to her personally being a part of the LHS Lady Tigers softball program. She shared, “Being a part of the Lady Tiger softball program is something special. When you’re a part of this program, you realize that it’s more than just softball. You are a part of a family that always has your back, and a part of a community that shows never ending support. Being a part of this family grows not only your relationship with people, but most importantly your relationship with God.”

Cadey then moved on to the next question that was presented to her in what advice would she give any younger teammate or girl interested in playing high school softball? “My advice to younger girls wanting to be a part of such a special program is to never take any moment for granted. You don’t realize how fast time flies until it’s coming to an end. When it comes to an end you really realize the impact the program has had on your life”, stated McDaniel.

Her best memory of the time she spent as being a part of Lady Tiger softball came to be a hard one for her. She has created so many special memories as the team has spent so much time with each other. She did say that a very special moment to her was from her freshman year when the team was playing South Side in the Sara Beth Whitehead Tournament. The Lady Tigers were in the championship game against South Side, and if you know anything about LHS Lady Tigers softball, this is a big rivalry between the two schools. Lexington came out victorious in the game and won the tournament with a 6-0 win and she remembers running off the field to…

