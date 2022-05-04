U.S. Marshals Service Announces Arrest of Benton County Man in Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On April 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Tanner Blake Hedge, 24, of Benton County, for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault (two counts), domestic assault (two counts), and theft of property over $1,000.00. The theft of property charge was due to the alleged taking of a 2009 Nissan Murano, which the affidavit says was also damaged.

According to court documents, Hedge was arrested in Henderson County on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, following an incident in Henderson County, at a…

