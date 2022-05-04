SH Lions Baseball Blows Away Madison

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions baseball team was back in action last Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with a doubleheader against the Madison High School baseball program. The Lions welcomed Madison to their home field in Reagan, Tennessee to play back-to-back games on the night. Scotts Hill wasted no time in putting the game out of reach, in both games, as the Lions would win each contest by a wide margin of victory.

In the first game against Madison, Scotts Hill allowed their opponent to score one run in the top of the first inning. That would be the only time Madison crossed the plate in the game. The Lions then went on to record five runs in the bottom of the second inning, seven more runs in the bottom of the third inning, and finished the game with four more runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning, to win the game by a final of 16-1.

The Lions recorded 13 hits in game one of the doubleheader. Leading the way at the plate were Joe Romines, Colton Bailey, Bryce Allard, and Chance Rogers. Each teammate finished 2 for 2 in the win. Rogers and Romines collected two RBIs apiece, with Allard having recorded one RBI. Myle Maness and Maddox McClain each were 1 for 2 for Scotts Hill. Both hit for a single and each recorded and RBI, as well. Jackson Crider and Eli Patterson both went 1 for 3. Patterson recorded a single, while…

For the complete article, see the May 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

