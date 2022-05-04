Lady Lions Softball Take Loss to Riverside; Win Against Lewis County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions softball team took on the Lady Panthers of Riverside High School on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and then went up against Lewis County the following Friday, April 22. Scotts Hill wasn’t able to have much luck against Riverside, but the Lady Lions came out firing on all cylinders against Lewis County. In the end, the Lady Lions took the loss to the Lady Panthers but bounced back with a win over Lewis County.

Against Riverside, Scotts Hill wasn’t able to get anything going on the offensive side of things. The Lady Lions were not able to plate any runs against the Lady Panthers and fell to them in shutout fashion.

Riverside scored two runs to start the game in the top of the first inning. Riverside then added another run in the top of the fifth inning and four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the 7-0 win over Scotts Hill.

Autumn Smith led the team by going 1 for 2 in the game. She reached on a single. Both Ava Blankenship and Madison Wood each finished 1 for 3 for the Lady Lions. Wood recorded a single, while Blankenship reached on a double.

In the circle, Karley Bedwell made the start. She pitched six innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits, while striking out one batter. Kylie Blankenship tossed an inning and only allowed one hit. Bedwell took the…

For the complete article, see the May 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!