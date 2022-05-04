HCFD Fight Fire with ‘Honey’

Article by Chief Lynn Murphy-

Seems each new day brings on a different challenge. A swarm of honey bees took up residence inside Henderson County Fire Station 2 (Bargerton).

I’ve learned a lot about bees over the past couple days. I already knew they will bite. A bee removal company had to be called in to not only remove the bees but the honey comb as well. Nearly two five-gallon buckets full.

The process involved what’s called a cut-out that basically means the removal of whatever amount of construction is necessary to gain access for the removal of the bees and comb. In this case, we were fortunate the access only involved removing a…

For the complete article, see the May 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

