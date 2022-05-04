Big Red Tigers Tennis Teams Conclude Regular Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The LHS Tigers boys’ and girls’ tennis teams had a tough season of travel, and weather, to deal with this year but played strong throughout the season. The boys’ team finished the season with a district record of 3-3, while the girls’ team finished with a record of 5-1.

The girls’ team finished first in the district and will play Crockett County for the District Championship, a time and place that will be determined. Players will now prepare for the district’s individual tournament hosted at the Jackson Tennis Complex on Thursday and Friday, May 5th and 6th, with Saturday as a makeup do if the weather calls for rain.

All of Lexington’s players will be participating in the tournament, with senior Meet Patel receiving the 3rd seed in the boys’ singles, senior Avery Pace also receiving the 3rd seed in girls’ singles, and…

