UT Martin Takes on MSU in Lexington

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the stands full of many supporters of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball program, and fans cheering on their favorite teams, it was an amazing sight to behold as the University of Tennessee at Martin Lady Skyhawks softball team battled it out with the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs softball program at the Henderson County Sportsplex on Wednesday evening, April 20, 2022.

This sight to behold had never occurred in the short history of this complex, as this game marked the first contest between two Division 1 softball programs. The weather held off for a good night of SEC vs. OVC softball action.

Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball has ties to each school. The Lady Tigers attend softball camp on the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs campus each year and some of the prior players to represent Lexington have continued their softball career with Lady Skyhawks softball team.

The game saw the Lady Bulldogs take the win over the University of Tennessee at Martin. In the low-scoring affair, it would only take one inning of play for Mississippi State to do their damage and secure the win. The final score came to be…

For complete coverage, see the April 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

