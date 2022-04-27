SH Lady Lions Demolish Madison in Doubleheader

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last week, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions softball program hosted Madison for a doubleheader on Monday, April 18, 2022. Scotts Hill came into the game with a mindset of show up and show out. The Lady Lions did both as their opponent had absolutely no answer for them. Scotts Hill won both games in dominating fashion. The Lady Lions outscored their opponent by 36 runs in both contests.

The first game would be of quick work by the Scotts Hill Lady Lions. This game was settled by the second inning of play. Scotts Hill posted five runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another nine runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Lions went on to win the game, 14-0.

Scotts Hill was led at the plate by Karley Bedwell. She finished 3 for 3, with two singles and a triple, collecting four RBIs. Ava Blankenship went 2 for 3 with a single, a triple and three RBIs. Shaelyn Benson, Madison Wood, and Gracie Wooley all finished 1 for 2 each. All three players recorded singles, with Benson collecting…

