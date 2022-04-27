Lions Baseball Hangs on For Win Against Chester County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions baseball program welcomed the Eagles of Chester County High School to their home turf on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Lions would jump out to an early lead in the beginning of the game, but Chester County would mount a comeback as the innings continued. The game would be decided by a single run between the two schools. It would be the Scotts Hill Lions that hung on for the win, being victorious over Chester County by a final score of 7-6.

This game would be all in Scotts Hill’s favor in the early part of the contest. The Lions scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, a single run in the bottom of the second inning, and then another two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Then, the Eagles made their run. Chester County scored no runs in the first three innings of play and then added two runs apiece in each the top of the fourth through sixth innings. Neither team plated a run in the seventh inning and Scotts Hill took the win.

Three Lions teammates would lead the offense at the plate for Scotts Hill. Chance Rogers, Joe Romines, and Riley Jowers all finished 2 for 3 in the game. Rogers hit for a single and a double. Both Romines and Jowers would each record…

For complete coverage, see the April 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!