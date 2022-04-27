Lady Tigers Softball Defeat Chester County Lady Eagles

Article by Blake Franklin-

Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball welcomed the opportunity to hit the road and face a district opponent on Monday, April 18. The Lady Tigers made their way into Henderson, Tennessee to face off against the Lady Eagles of Chester County High School. Lexington is familiar with the Lady Eagles from over the years and knew exactly what to bring to the field in order to obtain the win. The Lady Tigers did not waste the opportunity to hand Chester County a loss on the day. Lexington cruised in this game, and took the win, with a final score of 8-2.

The Lady Tigers put three runs on the board in the top of the first inning to take the early lead in the contest. Both schools went scoreless in the second and third innings of play. Then, each team plated one run apiece in the fourth inning. Lexington recorded four runs in the top of the fifth inning and Chester County also scored one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the…

For complete coverage, see the April 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!