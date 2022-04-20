SH Lions Baseball Lose Back-to-Back Games Against Adamsville

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Monday and Tuesday, April 11th & 12th, the Lions baseball team had games against Adamsville High School. Coming off three straight losses, Scotts Hill had hoped to get back in the win column. Things didn’t go as planned and the Lions dropped two more games back-to-back. Scotts Hill fell to Adamsville at home on Monday, April 11, and then took another loss to them the very next day, April 12, 2022.

In the first game played against Adamsville, on Monday, April 11, Scotts Hill fell behind early in the game and could not catch back up to their opponent. The Lions would be defeated by a final score of 6-4 against Adamsville.

Adamsville scored one run in the top of the first inning and then another three runs in the top of the third inning. Scotts Hill plated a single run in the bottom of the third inning, fourth inning, and fifth inning. Adamsville added another run for themselves in the top of the fifth inning. Both teams scored one run each in the seventh inning of play, as Scotts Hill went on to take the loss, 6-4.

Jackson Crider went 2 for 4 with two singles in the game. Colton Bailey finished 1 for 2, collecting a double and an RBI, as well. Chance Rogers and Kyle Carter were 1 for 3 for the Lions. Rogers hit for a double, while Carter reached on a single. Ripken Clenny, Myles Maness, and…

For complete coverage, see the April 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

